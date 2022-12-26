Maharashtra Logs 15 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 154

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,526, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,415, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,957 after nine patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 5,680 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,58,67,109, he said.

As per an official report, Mumbai circle recorded the highest six cases, followed by Pune with four, Nagpur three and Nashik circle two.

Maharashtra now has 154 active cases, of which Mumbai and Pune account for 49 and 46 cases respectively, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, it said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,526; fresh cases 15; death toll 1,48,415; recoveries 79,87,957; active cases 154; total tests 8,58,67,109.

