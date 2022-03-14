Maharashtra Logs 157 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 298 Recoveries

Maharashtra on Monday reported 157 new coronavirus cases and one fresh death linked to the disease, while 298 more patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,71,359, while the death toll increased to 1,43,753, the department said in a bulletin.

Generally, Maharashtra registers fewer COVID-19 cases on Mondays due to a low number of COVID-19 tests conducted over the weekends.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,21,220 after 298 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,382 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 251 cases, but zero fatalities.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.09 per cent.

With 37,492 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,86,83,002, the bulletin said.

Out of 7,86,83,002 swab samples examined so far, 78,71,359 have tested positive (10 per cent) for COVID-19 until today (March 14), the department said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.004 per cent.

The Pune region recorded 80 new cases, followed by Mumbai (37), Nashik region (15), Kolhapur and Akola (6 each), Nagpur (5) and Aurangabad and the Latur region (4 each).

The sole coronavirus-linked death in the last 24 hours was reported from the Latur region, the bulletin said.

An administrative region consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,71,359; fresh cases 157; death toll 1,43,753; recoveries 77,21,220; active cases 2,382; total tests 7,86,83,002.

