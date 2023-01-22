Maharashtra Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 124

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 16 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,061, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 79,88,517 after 12 patients were discharged during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,420 deaths, the official said.

With this, the state currently has 124 active cases. The recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, he said.

Mumbai reported five new infections, taking the total number of cases reported in the city so far to 11,55,313, including 19,747 fatalities, the official said.

Of the latest cases, seven were reported from the Mumbai division, followed by Pune with three, Nashik with two and one each from Kolhapur, Nagpur and Akola divisions, it was stated.

Since December 24, 5,15,626 international passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports and 11,718 underwent RT-PCR test and 27 tested positive for the infection, the health department said.

