Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,515 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths linked to the infection, taking the tally to 80,29,910 and the toll to 1,48,051, an official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from 2,289 cases detected a day earlier, while the number of deaths remained the same at six, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 2,449 in the last 24 hours to reach 78,67,280, leaving the state with an active caseload of 14,579, he added.

The active case tally is led by Pune with 5,121, followed by 1,871 in Mumbai and 1,416 in Nagpur, the official said.

Of the new cases, the highest, 950, are from the Pune administrative circle, followed by 526 in Mumbai, 329 in Nagpur, 294 in Nashik, 181 in Akola, 97 in Latur, 81 in Aurangabad and 57 in the Kolhapur circle.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The six deaths comprise three in the Mumbai circle, two from the Pune Circle and one from the Kolhapur Circle.

The number of coronavirus tests in the state rose to 8,28,34,957 after 46,173 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

A state health department report said two cases of the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 had been found. Both patients hail from outside Maharashtra but are residing in rural parts of Pune for professional reasons.

They were found to be COVID-19 positive during routine testing at the Pune airport between July 3 and 9 on their return from Dubai and have since recovered completely in home isolation.

These additions have taken the overall tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases in Maharashtra to 160, the report informed.

The state health department report said the state's recovery rate was 97.97%, the fatality rate 1.84% and the positivity rate was 5.44%.

The report also informed that Maharashtra has logged 142 cases of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) and seven deaths from the infection between January 1 and July 21.

Swine influenza, a respiratory disease, is caused by H1N1 virus.

Mumbai accounts for 43 cases of swine flu, followed by 23 in Pune, 22 in Palghar, 17 in Nashik, 14 each in Nagpur city and Kolhapur, seven in Thane city and two in Kalyan.

The swine flu fatalities during this period comprised three in Kolhapur and two each in Thane city and Pune.

The report said "a rising trend of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) cases" are being observed in some parts of the state.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,29,910; fresh cases 2,515; death toll 1,48,051; recoveries 78,67,280; active cases 14,579; total tests 8,28,34,957.

Image: Representative/PTI

