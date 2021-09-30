Maharashtra Logs 3,063 New COVID-19 Cases; 56 Die, 3,198 Recover

Maharashtra reported 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067, a health department official said.

The official said with 3,198 getting patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,71,728.

Maharashtra now has 36,484 active cases.

The state has 2,45,427 people in home quarantine and another 1,423 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

He said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,87,39,974 after 1,55,155 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Rural parts of Ahmednagar district reported the highest 559 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, Pune 1,004, Nashik 677, Kolhapur 303, Latur 89, Aurangabad 57, Nagpur 19 and the Akola region eight.

According to the official, among the 56 fresh fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 11, Nashik 24, Pune nine, Kolhapur and Latur regions six each.

The other three regions - Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur - did report any fresh coronavirus-related fatality, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 451 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 211 infections and no death.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,50,856; new cases 3,063; death toll 1,39,067; recoveries 63,71,728; active cases 36,484; total tests 5,87,39,974.

