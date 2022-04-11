Maharashtra logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; active tally at 732

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday logged 41 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in nearly two years, taking the overall tally to 78,75,211, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,816 with no fresh addition to the fatality count in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

Maharashtra saw more than 50 per cent drop in COVID-19 cases as compared to Sunday, when the state had reported 90 infections.

Notably, out of the eight administrative circles in Maharashtra, five - Kolhapur, Akola, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Latur - did not report a single fresh case.

According to the bulletin, the tally of recovered cases jumped to 77,26,663 with the discharge of 87 patients in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 732 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

A dozen districts, including Sindhudurg, Sangli, Yavatmal, Washim and Hingoli, have zero active cases, as per the bulletin.

Also, barring Mumbai, Thane and Pune, other districts have single digit active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, the department said.

As per the bulletin, out of the 41 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 29 were detected in the Mumbai circle, which includes the metropolis and its adjoining districts, followed by Pune (8) and Nashik (4) circles.

Mumbai city recorded 26 new infections.

With 14,190 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,97,05,301, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.002 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,75,211; fresh cases 41; death toll 1,47,816; recoveries 77,26,663; active cases 732; total tests 7,97,05,301. PTI KK RSY RSY

