Maharashtra Logs 949 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 fresh coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,57,293, while the death toll increased to 1,48,485, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

The bulletin said at present the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is the dominant strain in the state. The number of patients detected with this variant stood at 681, while four deaths linked to the strain have been reported in the state.

The health bulletin said since January 1 this year, the state has recorded 68 COVID-19 deaths and 73.53 per cent of these fatalities have occurred in patients above 60 years of age. It said 57 of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per cent did not have any additional illness.

Data was not available for 34 per cent of the deceased, said the deparment.

Mumbai recorded 220 cases and zero fatality.

Pune recorded two fatalities linked to the respiratory illness, while Kolhapur, Satara, Yavatmal and Solapur registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.10 per cent.

The bulletin said 912 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,02,690 and leaving the state with 6,118 active cases.

Of the total active cases, 292 patients have been hospitalised and 44 of them are in Intensive Care Unit, it said.

The health bulletin said 15,313 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 8,68,16,941.