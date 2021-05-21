Maharashtra: Major Success For The Forces; 13 Maoists Killed In Gadchiroli Encounter

In a big win for forces, Maoists have been killed in an operation that is still underway in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Friday. According to reports, 13 Maoists have been gunned down by the C-60 commandos in the Ghandat forest of Etapalli village in Gadchiroli. The operation took place in the Gadchiroli District of Maharashtra which is a Maoist-infested area in the state.

Maoists killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli

According to Deputy Inspector General of Gadchiroli, the skirmish took place around 5.30 am in the forest at Kotmi in Etapalli where the Maoists had gathered for a meeting. After receiving specific inputs, the police party comprising C-60 commandos launched a search operation in the forest.

However, the Maoists opened fire leading to retaliation from the C-60 commandos. During the gunfire, 13 Maoists were killed and the operation lasted for an hour. However, the remaining Maoists escaped into the dense forest as per the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli. The bodies of Maoists that were killed have been recovered from the encounter spot and a search operation is still underway.

Earlier on May 13, two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The gun battle took place at a forest in Morchul village under Dhanora taluka around 6 am, when a team comprising C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and other security personnel was patrolling in the area, he said. The police had specific information that a group of more than 25 ultras had gathered in the forest at Morchul.

On seeing the police team, Maoists opened fire at them following which the security personnel retaliated, he said. After the gunfight, the rebels fled into the dense forest. Later, during a search of the area, the police recovered bodies of two ultras, included a female, and other Naxal-related material, he said, adding that the two rebels were yet to be identified.