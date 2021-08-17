Maharashtra: Malls Allowed To Stay Open Till 10 PM, Vaccination Proof Mandatory For Entry

Quick links:
Credit: PTI/UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE
Considering a decline in COVID-19 active cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on August 14 had eased lockdown restrictions. Following this announcement, new guidelines are passed by the government concerning entry to the malls. As per the orders, all shopping malls are allowed to function till 10 pm every day adhering to COVID-19 protocol.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the COVID-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.
The Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 protocol is in effect since August 15. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the Mumbai local train services will be available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 15 onwards.
Maharashtra CM added, "Passengers can download train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations".
The restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm with certain restrictions including hotel staff should wear face masks all the time and must have received both doses of COVID vaccine. Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, parlours, and spas can function with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm on all days. Marriage functions are allowed with guests number of 200 when help in open and guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed in case of indoor venues.
To date, Maharashtra has reported a total of 63.9 lakh COVID cases with 1.35 lakh deaths. The state has administered a total of 5,00,55,493 COVID vaccine doses across 3,173 vaccination sites.