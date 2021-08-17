Maharashtra: Malls Allowed To Stay Open Till 10 PM, Vaccination Proof Mandatory For Entry

Considering a decline in COVID-19 active cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on August 14 had eased lockdown restrictions. Following this announcement, new guidelines are passed by the government concerning entry to the malls. As per the orders, all shopping malls are allowed to function till 10 pm every day adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Guidelines to enter shopping malls

All shopping malls will be allowed to remain open till 10 pm on all days, provided the visitors including mall staff must have a valid COVID vaccination certificate.

They must have received both COVID vaccine doses and 14 days must have elapsed since receiving the second dose of vaccine.

The COVID vaccination certificate should be produced with a valid identity proof

As the COVID vaccine is not available for citizens below 18 years of age, to enter the mall, they must carry a valid identity proof such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or school or college identity card with mention of the date of birth.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the COVID-19 vaccination certificates would have to be checked before allowing people entry into malls. "There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

New Guidelines

The Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 protocol is in effect since August 15. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the Mumbai local train services will be available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from August 15 onwards.

Maharashtra CM added, "Passengers can download train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations".

The restaurants can operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm with certain restrictions including hotel staff should wear face masks all the time and must have received both doses of COVID vaccine. Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, saloons, parlours, and spas can function with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm on all days. Marriage functions are allowed with guests number of 200 when help in open and guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed in case of indoor venues.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

To date, Maharashtra has reported a total of 63.9 lakh COVID cases with 1.35 lakh deaths. The state has administered a total of 5,00,55,493 COVID vaccine doses across 3,173 vaccination sites.

(Image credit: PTI/UNSPLASH)