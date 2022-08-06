Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Beating To Death 20-year-old Son In Bhiwandi

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death his 20-year-old son in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bhagya Nagar area in the powerloom township and the accused, identified as Vijay Chandrabali Choudhary (56), has been arrested, he said.

"The accused is an alcoholic and picked up a quarrel with his wife late night on August 4. When he started beating her up, the couple's two sons intervened. Choudhary then attacked his 20-year-old son with an iron rod and beat him to death," the official said.

On the complaint of his wife, Choudhary was arrested for murder, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

