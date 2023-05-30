Maharashtra Man Arrested For Kidnapping 4-year-old Boy From Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a child from a railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Officials said that a woman along with her 4-year-old son was waiting for a local train at Virar station on Sunday when the incident took place around 4 pm.

While the mother dozed off after having some snacks, a man picked up the boy and walked away, the official said.

When she woke up, the woman didn’t find her son around. She then approached the GRP.

The railway police scanned the footage of the CCTV cameras on the station premises and tracked down the man to some other location.

Sachin Ingawale, senior inspector of Vasai GRP, said that they reunited the child with his mother within 8 hours, adding that the motive behind the alleged crime is yet to be ascertained.