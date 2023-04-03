Maharashtra: Man commits suicide at his shop, body sent for post-mortem

A 43-year-old hardware shopkeeper allegedly committed suicide at his establishment in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Some customers found the man, identified as Chogaram Chowdhari, hanging from a ceiling fan at the shop at around 11.30 am on Sunday and alerted police, an official from Badlapur police station said.

The police later sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said.