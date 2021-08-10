Maharashtra Man Drunk-climbs 300-foot BSNL Tower, Leaves Cops Worried For 4.5 Hours

The actions of an alcoholic in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has caused quite the stir among the police administration. An intoxicated man climbed the BSNL tower and created ruckus. After reaching a height of 300 feet, the man put the police and bypassers in a stressful situation. The action, which lasted roughly four and a half hours, drew a large crowd at the time.

Man climbs atop BSNL tower

On Monday, August 9, a man named Sanjay Jadhav in Buldhana district of Maharashtra climbed to the top of a 300-foot-high Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) tower. Despite numerous demands from bystanders, he refused to descend. Sanjay Jadhav, a native of Milind Nagar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, was seen with a wire snare around his neck, which astonished the onlookers. He also removed his shirt and began waving it around in the air.

According to police, he was evidently upset with his parents who accused him of mistreatment, said reports. He had climbed to the top of the tower to escape his parents' harassment, police stated. As he climbed the tower, no one noticed him, but as he neared the top, a crowd began to form around him. Some even urged him to come down, but he ignored their requests.

Drunk man keeps police on toes

Police hurried to the scene after obtaining the information. Sanjay Jadhav had already climbed to the top of the BSNL tower by that time. Because his face could not be seen well from that height, the police had to utilize a drone camera to identify him.

With the help of the drone camera, some people identified him as Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Milind Nagar and we asked him to come down, but in vain. Sanjay Jadhav had climbed the tower around 5 pm on Monday, and after four-and-a-half hours of drama, he came down around 9.30 p.m, the police said. Sanjay Jadhav was arrested when he climbed down and a case was filed against him, according to police. "He seemed to be under the effect of alcohol, and we were cautious that nothing untoward happened," police added.

Image Credit: PTI