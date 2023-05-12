Maharashtra: Man Kills 6-year-old Daughter By Feeding Poison, Attempts Suicide

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter by feeding her poison and attempting to end his own life in central Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Thursday.

The girl died during treatment at a hospital on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The tragic incident took place at Shahgadh in Ambad tehsil on Tuesday.

The man, who is 31 years old, suspected his wife's character and often quarrelled with her, the official said.

On Monday, the couple had a violent fight after which the wife left home for her cousin's house with the two daughters.

Next day, the man visited them and asked her to return.

When she refused, he allegedly force-fed some poisonous substance to the elder daughter.

Before he could feed it to the younger child, others intervened, but he consumed some of the poison himself.

The elder daughter, admitted to a hospital in Beed after she started vomiting, died on Thursday morning.

Police registered a case of murder and further probe is on, the official said.