Maharashtra: Man Kills Step-mother Over Dispute In Mumbra

A 25-year-old man allegedly brutally stabbed his step-mother to death over a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused Imran Khayyum Khan at Mumbra police station, an official said.

According to the police, Shahnaz Banu Khayyum Khan (52) was alleged stabbed and fatally wounded by her step-son in the early hours of April 29 at their home in Kausa area of Mumbra.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment on May 3, the official said. The accused had frequent quarrels with the victim over domestic issues and was angry as she had stopped his father from giving him money, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.