Maharashtra: Man Stabs, Injures Couple For Their Refusal To Dance During Function In Nagpur District

A man allegedly stabbed and injured a couple over their refusal to dance during a function at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kharsoli village on Sunday night, an official from Hudkeshwar police said.

The accused Dinesh Subhashrao Patil (45) allegedly attacked his neighbour Sukhdeo Uikey (55) and his wife Rekha (50) after they refused to dance during a naming ceremony, he said.

Patil requested Uikey to dance with him, but the latter declined. However, the accused got angry when the victim later started dancing on the host's request, the official said.

Patil allegedly verbally abused Uikey and proceeded to stab the couple with a sharp weapon while they were leaving the function, he said.

Uikey was shifted to a hospital with stab wounds, the official said, adding that a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.