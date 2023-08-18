Maharashtra: Man’s Data Used To Float Firms, Fraud Comes To Light After He Gets I-T Notices For Rs 46 Lakh

A 42-year-old man’s personal details were misused to float two companies and transactions worth nearly Rs 42 crore were carried out through them in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The crime came to light after the Ulhasnagar resident, who works as a storekeeper in a private firm, received I-T (Income Tax) notices asking him to pay a tax of over Rs 46 lakh, he said.

The man with a modest salary received an I-T notice on May 22 asking him to pay some tax. Subsequently, he was sent more notices with a collective tax demand of Rs 46.23 lakh.

The man inquired with the I-T department and found that two current accounts were opened in a cooperative bank in Ulhasnagar using his PAN, Aadhaar and other personal details.

Citing the FIR (first information report), the official said two trading companies named “Hari Om Textiles” and “Tulsi Traders” were floated using the man’s credentials and current accounts were opened in those companies’ names.

Between 2014 and 2017, transactions worth Rs 41.91 crore were done through the two current accounts, the official said.

The man filed a complaint with the Ulhasnagar police on August 12 following which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with crimes like cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery, the official added. PTI COR NR