Maharashtra Marks 14 Years Of 26/11 Attacks, Guv, CM & Dy CM Pay Respects To Martyrs

On the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Maharashtra Governor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior police officials, ministers paid their respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, at the Police commissionerate Office of Mumbai.

On this day in 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

#BREAKING | Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/BbYTLkIwmc — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Respects pour in

President Droupadi Murmu and several ministers paid their respects to the people who lost their lives in the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai attack. President of India, Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the people who died in the terrorist attack in Mumbai, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a video and said, “Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world.”

Tales of Survivors

Praveen Dixit, former DGP, Maharashtra and also a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attack paying respects to the victims of the 26/11 attack said, “Pakistan it seems is being assisted by China as well. Whenever the issue of punishing/blacklisting the perpetrators came before the United Nations Security Council, the Chinese government preferred to exercise their right of veto and refused to consider these persons as terrorists,” and added at the instigation of Pakistan other countries like Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia are also teaming up to back terror activities.

#BREAKING | Former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit slams Pakistan for lack of action against terrorism and China's support for Pak as India marks 14 years of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/p7ag8UbK4O — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Another survivor of the 26/11 terror strike, Dilip Mehta narrating the ominous memories of the night of 26/11 stated, “The elevator that took me up that night at 7, I could never imagine there will be no elevator for me to come down that night. I was totally traumatised and I could not breathe. I could see the bomb blasts and the bullet noise. We were all on the 22 floors, no point in rescue at all. Fortunately, we all survived, around 3.30 am we walked down the staircase. Post that, I had to take six months of counseling.”

#BREAKING | Top leaders pay homage on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Scm9nMg8XM — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

IMAGE: Republic World