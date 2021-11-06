Maharashtra: Massive Fire At Ahmednagar Hospital's ICU Ward; 10 Dead, 14 Injured

In a tragic incident, 10 people have lost their lives in a fire incident that occurred in the ICU ward of Ahmednagar District Hospital. According to the reports, 20 patients were inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As of now, 10 people have been reported dead and 14 have suffered burn injuries.

Providing details of the accident, District Collector Rajendra Bhosale informed, “17 patients were undergoing treating at the ICU ward. Out of them, 10 have died in the fire. All the deceased patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19."

He added that the bodies are sent for post postmortem to further understand the reason for death. As per the primary investigation, the fire might have been a result of a short circuit.

Hospital fires in India

In India, since last August, over 93 people lost their lives in 24 hospital fire incidents and most of them COVID-19 patients. As per the data, 43 deaths in Maharashtra and 35 in Gujarat have been reported to date, the latest being in Bharuch where 16 patients and two nurses died.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)