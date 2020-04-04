Maha Min Calls For FIR Against Those Praying On Roads Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Sources

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister & Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has reportedly suggested Mumbai Police file an FIR against those praying on the roads. As per reports, in a TV interview, Shaikh said that those reading namaaz or going out on roads for any festival or Puja will be booked by the Mumbai Police.

As of Saturday as per Maharashtra Health Department, 47 fresh Coronovirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra - 28 in Mumbai, 15 in Thane district, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad. The total number of positive cases in the state thus rose to 537, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2,902, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68.

No salary cut in Maharashtra

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the government was not deducting the salary of the employees. According to him, the full salary to the employees would be paid in phases to bolster the economic condition of the state in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, he assured that people engaged in essential services would receive the salary on priority. Thackeray requested the people to offer him co-operation in this regard.

