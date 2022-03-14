Maharashtra Min Jitendra Awhad Reignites EVM Row As BJP Wins Polls; Pitches Ballot Papers

In the aftermath of BJP retaining power in 4 states, Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad demanded the use of ballot papers in the local body elections. Briefing the media on the sidelines of the Assembly session on Monday, the NCP leader revealed that he will discuss this proposal in the Cabinet meeting. Refraining from elaborating about the specific issues concerning the EVMs, he stressed that BJP had raised this demand first. This was a reference to the fact that some BJP leaders including LK Advani had cast aspersion over the credibility of EVMs after the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Jitendra Awhad remarked, "I have demanded that the elections to local body institutions- Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Corporation and Municipalities should be conducted with ballot papers akin to Karnataka. I have not written to the Election Commission about this. I have put forth my position. I will talk about this in the Cabinet first. Let's see what happens later."

"My demand was BJP's demand at one point in time. I am not making a new demand. It is a matter of people's faith," the Maharashtra Minister added.

I've demanded all local body polls to be held on ballot paper like in Karnataka. I haven't written to EC, will talk to Cabinet first. This was once BJP's demand, it's not new. It's about people's trust: Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad, ahead of state assembly budget session pic.twitter.com/XkuhtscZoM — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Row over EVMs

Over the last few years, opposition parties including Congress have often questioned the credibility of the EVMs. For instance, during the campaign for the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi termed the EVM as "Modi Voting Machine". According to him, the Mahagatbandhan would emerge victorious irrespective of the reliability of EVMs. As the trends showed the Mahagatbandhan trailing behind the NDA on the counting day in Bihar, Congress' Dr. Udit Raj alleged that the hacking of the EVM cannot be ruled out as the country has the 'capability of controlling the direction of the mission towards Mars and Moon'.

However, the Election Commission has repeatedly maintained that EVMs are tamper-proof. In a fresh controversy on the eve of counting of votes for the UP election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stirred a row by alleging that EVMs are being transported without any information to the candidates. He stressed, "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy".

In response, the UP CEO assured that all EVMs used for voting have been sealed inside the strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces. On Yadav's specific charge, he clarified, "These EVMs were being taken for training today, and rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle, and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections". After SP lost the election, WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP had looted votes.