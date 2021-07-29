Maharashtra Min Says Fully Vaccinated People Should Be Allowed To Travel, Do Business

Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister said on July 29 that people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be allowed to travel and open up their businesses again. The Maharashtra Cabinet Minister spoke to ANI and said that people residing in Maharashtra will be witnessing good relaxation. He said, “Those who have taken both doses of COVID vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses. COVID Task force has also submitted its recommendation to CM. In the coming week, people will get good relaxation”.

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister said that some important decisions about relaxing the COVID-19 norms can be taken in certain places within the state. Tope said, “We have a task force meeting with CM today to take a decision regarding the relaxation of COVID norms. Out of 36 districts, 25 have come to the third level and have a good recovery rate and hence they can be given a bit of relaxation, and in the other 11 districts, that have no or very less recovery rate, no relaxation will be given to them.” Tope announced relaxations for Maharashtra today. He said,

“We've decided to give relaxation in restrictions in 25 distructs. Relaxation will be given in functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, gyms. There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall,”

Tope added, “Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Detailed guidelines in next 2-3 days. hotels&shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function on 50% capacity”. He also said that there would be no relaxation in the remaining 11 districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed and Ahmednagar where the infection positivity rate is higher than the average. The public health department is not in favour of allowing citizens in Maharashtra to commute in Mumbai local trains due to the threat of the spread of infection due to the Delta plus variant of COVID-19. As of today, Maharashtra has 78,562 active COVID-19 cases, despite Maharashtra being the first state to administer the COVID vaccine to over 1 crore people in the state.

