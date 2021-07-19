Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad Performs Aarti At Nashik Temple Despite COVID Curbs

At a time when religious places remain closed for common people in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday visited a temple of Lord Ganesh in Nashik and performed aarti. The NCP leader went for darshan of the famous Navshya Ganpati temple located on the Gangapur Road before leaving for Trimbakeshwar en route Mumbai. The incident has drawn criticism from the Opposition BJP.

Notably, the Nashik district administration on Saturday imposed restrictions on the assembly of people at tourist spots in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Social, political, and religious gatherings also remain prohibited to avoid crowding.

Criticising Jitendra Awhad, the BJP accused the MVA government of adopting ''double standards'' on the issue of allowing people to visit religious places. When the first wave of Coronavirus subsided in Maharashtra, the saffron party has led several protests demanding the reopening of temples and other religious places. The BJP argued that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had no issues reopening liquor shops, but religious places were a problem.

COVID cases in Maharashtra, Nashik

The NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The COVID-19 tally in Nashik rose by 142 on Sunday to touch 4,01,226, while the day also saw four deaths and 126 recoveries, an official said. The district has so far seen 8,470 deaths and 3,91,200 people recovering from the infection, he said. With 5,755 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,48,299, the official added

Speaking of Maharashtra, the state reported 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 180 fatalities on Sunday, taking the tally of infections to 62,14,190 and the toll to 1,27,031. With 5,756 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 59,80,350 so far, leaving the state with 1,03,486 active cases, it said

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.24 percent and the fatality rate is 2.04 percent, the department said in a report.

(With inputs from agency)