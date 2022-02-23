Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik ARRESTED By ED Amid Questioning In Money Laundering Case

In a massive development, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. This comes after the central agency earlier questioned the state Minority Affairs Minister in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials.

Earlier, the agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added. The agency's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

#LIVE | Republic accesses visuals of Nawab Malik's arrest, NCP leader being taken to JJ Hospital for medical check-up. Tune in to watch visuals coming in here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/82PRX8WbQ5 — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2022

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being brought out of Enforcement Directorate office, to be taken for medical examination.



He has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/UMAVK5ZEVW — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

'Will win, won't bow down': Nawab Malik after arrest

Meanwhile, following his arrest Malik while coming out of the ED office reacted and avered that he will "not bow down". The Maharashtra Minister also added that the state government will not be scared and fight against the arrest and emerge victorious. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that Malik was arrested since he was not cooperating with the probe.

"There are certain financial transactions that ED allegedly believe have hawala links," said sources

"Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," said NCP leader Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/LYDdTGoOiK — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

The NCP earlier cried foul and claimed that Malik's questioning were part of "pressure tactics"to silence his voice. NCP leader Clyde Crasto stated that the Maharashtra Minister was exposing the wrongdoings of some people as a Chief Spokesperson of a political party. "Voices of truth cannot be silenced," Crasto tweeted. In addition, NCP leader and another Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil too termed the developments as "misuse of power". NCP chief Sharad Pawar too slammed Malik's question and avered that the system was being misused.

However, the BJP hit back and slammed the NCP leaders. Senior BJP leader and former state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to reporters stated that it is too early to call the ED's inquiry as "vendetta politics" even as the details of the action were not yet out.

"What should we call the way Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested a few months back. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane is also being hounded by the state authorities. Malik is not a state-level leader of the NCP. If he has done something suspicious, then it should be probed. There should not be any rush to stamp it as vendetta politics," Mungantiwar said.

Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said a few months back, serious allegations were levelled by former state CM Devendra Fadnavis against Malik in connection with a suspicious land deal. "It should be probed thoroughly and the ED officials should be allowed to complete their investigation, she said.

With PTI inputs