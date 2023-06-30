Maharashtra Ministers To Be Replaced? Fadnavis Says Cabinet Expansion Likely In July

Amid the visit of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Delhi, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis revealed that the state cabinet expansion will take place in July. CM Shinde visited Delhi on Thursday, June 29, night and met with the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Fadnavis while speaking on the same in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar clarified and said that "Being a chief minister, there are several issues that need to be discussed with the Centre. A follow-up has to be done when such meetings take place."

Maharashtra cabinet expansion in July, says Fadnavis

While speaking to the media on June 30, Fadnavis said, "Even we want the cabinet expansion to happen and the honourable Chief Minister will soon take a decision on it." When asked about when the expansion might take place, he replied, "I feel will do the expansion in the month of July."

Fadnavis was also asked if anything has been decided on seat sharing at the Centre to which he replied, "I don't have any idea of cabinet share and expansion in Centre but definitely the state cabinet expansion will happen in the month of July." He also spoke on the replacement of a few ministers saying, "When there is no news, people create news but the expansion will happen in July. I haven't spoken this specific ever."

As far as the seat-sharing formula is concerned, Republic TV already reported that in the 43 cabinet berths in Maharashtra, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister post, Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP have 10 each. The remaining seats will be shared with a 50-50 policy which means 10 of Shinde's Shiv Sena and 10 for BJP.