Maharashtra: Minor Allegedly Raped By 400 Men Over 6 Months In Beed District, 3 Arrested

A minor married girl in Maharashtra's Beed district was allegedly raped by 400 people in the last 6 months, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Ramasamy of the district. According to the official, even policemen are alleged to have sexually exploited the victim. The survivor is two months pregnant and the three accused have been arrested till now.

A complaint was lodged by the survivor, reported ANI:

Maharashtra | 3 people arrested in an alleged case of rape of a minor married girl. The survivor is two months pregnant. Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case have been registered under the child marriage act, rape, molestation & POCSO: SP Beed Raja Ramasamy — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha National President demands 'strictest punishment for the guilty'

Man held for raping minor in Thane

In another horrifying incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. An officer at the Kulgaon police station said the accused was arrested on Thursday and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The officials informed that the accused barged into the girl's house when she was alone on November 9, bolted it from inside and raped her. The girl narrated the horrifying incident to her mother when she returned home in the evening from work and subsequently a police complaint was registered by her family members, the official added.

Horrifying crimes from Maharashtra

On September 22, the Dombivali rape case had come to light after the victim reached the Manpada Police Station and reported her ordeal of getting raped by 29 men, after which the police started the investigation. A special investigation team was constituted by Thane police officials to probe the matter. The police had also arrested 24 accused in the case and two minors were also detained.

Prior to the above case, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in the Sakinaka area. The police had informed that the rapist had inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. After the incident, DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police had rushed to the spot and the investigation has been underway. The victim was found in a tempo in an unconscious state. In addition, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused - Mohan Chauhan. Chauhan was booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.

(With ANI inputs)