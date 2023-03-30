Maharashtra: Mob Attacks Police In Aurangabad Locality With Renowned Ram Temple

A mob of more than 500 persons allegedly attacked policemen in Aurangabad in Maharashtra after some youth clashed among themselves, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, which has a renowned Ram Temple where a huge crowd is expected as usual to celebrate Ram Navami during the day, he said.

"We don't know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them," Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told PTI.

"The mob incident went on for almost an hour. The Ram Temple is safe. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged. No arrest has been made so far," he added.

In videos circulating on social media, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, state Bharatiya Janata Party minister Atul Save and others can be seen making efforts to ensure peace.

"The Ram Temple is safe. Police must nab those involved immediately," Jaleel said.