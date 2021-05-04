Maharashtra MoS Alleges 'unjust Price Differentiation' In COVID-19 Vaccines Sold In India

Maharashtra MoS Raghunath Kuchik wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over the price differentiation between COVID-19 vaccines being sold in India and in other countries, alleging that the doses were being sold here for much higher prices by the manufacturers.

"Cooperation between vaccine manufacturers and the government is paramount. I must bring to your attention that the Centre seems to be failing at this. The price differentiation between the Centre and state is indicative that the companies want to function at a profit and not on a at-cost basis as the country is seeing one of the worst pandemics in post-Independent India." alleged MoS Raghunath Kuchik.

Highlighting the price/dose of Covishield, the MoS revealed that Serum Institute of India (SII) was selling the vaccine for as low as Rs 160 in the USA and European nations while the same was being sold to the state governments in India for Rs 400. "I am equally concerned by the unfair pricing that vaccine manufacturers have agreed upon with different countries while pricing in India is not least expensive," he stated.

The Maharashtra Mos also added he was unable to think of any valid reason for the unjust price differentiation. "If the government was able to procure 50% supply at Rs 150/dose why could it not procure the same for the entire consignment?" he questioned.

Maharashtra MoS (designated) Raghunath Kuchik writes a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over differential pricing of vaccines. pic.twitter.com/GinQqsj0Rb — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

COVID vaccine prices

With the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway, the Centre has announced a liberalised vaccine policy allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Covishield, which is manufactured by SII is priced at Rs 150/dose for the Centre, Rs 400/dose for the state governments and Rs 600/dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on the other hand is priced at Rs 150/dose for the Centre, Rs 600/dose for state governments, and Rs 1,200/dose for private hospitals.