Maharashtra: MPCB Issues Closure Notice To Badlapur Company After Gas Leakage Incident

A day after the gas leakage from a chemical factory in Shirgaon, the Maharashtra Pollution control board (MPCB) has issued a closure notice to the company.

A day after the gas leakage incident reported from a chemical factory in Shirgaon in Badlapur, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a closure notice to the company. As per the findings of MPCB officials visited who visited the location after the gas leakage incident, the closure notice has been served to the company as they were using a chemical that was not permitted.

How did the incident take place?

The incident took place on Thursday at around 10.22 PM at Nobel Intermediates Pvt Ltd company. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot, controlled leakage by around 11.25 PM and brought situation under control. No one was reported injured, but locals in the vicinity complained of breathing problems and eye irritation.

According to Fire brigade officials, gas leakage was caused due to a chemical reaction between sulfuric acid and benzyl acid.

Two months ago, in a similar incident, A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Thane district. The fire was brought under control after two hours of efforts, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.

