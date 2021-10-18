Maharashtra Mulls Relaxing COVID-19 Restrictions After Diwali; Decision To Be Taken Soon

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the state is considering relaxing COVID-19 restrictions after Diwali. Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and the task force will make a decision based on the fresh number of cases during the festive season. Mumbai on Sunday recorded zero deaths from coronavirus infection for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rajesh Tope said, “After Diwali, on the basis of COVID positive cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with health department and the task force will take the decision to provide more relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.”

Tope made the comments after Maharashtra reported 1,715 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 28,631 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry.

Mumbai records 0 COVID deaths on October 17

In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, Mumbai recorded ‘zero’ coronavirus related deaths on Sunday, October 17. The development comes at a time when the Maharashtra government has significantly expanded the vaccination programme in the city. Announcing the landmark achieved today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) further informed that most of the eligible population in the city has been vaccinated with the first dose.

“Mumbai recorded zero Covid death after March 26, 2020. This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. I salute Team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance,” IS Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner said.

However, he urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocol. “Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe,” Chahal said.

BMC stated that around 97% of the total population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 55% have been administered both doses. The milestone achievement comes after days of efforts made by the Maharashtra government and BMC officials who have been working continuously to contain the spread of the contagious virus.

Aaditya Thackeray urges people to get vaccinated

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had taken to Twitter to share the news. Calling the development “good news” he urged people to get vaccinated. “The good news: Mumbai today has recorded zero covid deaths, the first time since 26th March 2020. Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven’t yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe, we’re here to serve you!” he tweeted.

Mumbai and other cities of the state have faced series of stringent measures and lockdowns as cases have spurted in the state in huge amounts, during the second wave of COVID-19, that had stormed the country. Even after the cases fell in several other states as the second wave plummeted, Maharashtra took a significant amount of time to bend the COVID-19 curb.

