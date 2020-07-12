At Least 18 Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Staff Test Covid Positive; Governor Goes Into Isolation

In a recent development, two more staffers have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the state's Governor, in Mumbai. At least 18 Raj Bhavan staff members have been tested positive, according to ANI.

It is said that those tested positive also include staff members working in close proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Soon after the reports came out, the Governor has been put under isolation and will not be working for a few days.

A total of 100 tests were conducted, with the full and complete results still awaited; however, 18 of them came out positive so far, all of whom were reported to be asymptomatic. The first reported case was that of a junior electrical engineer a few days ago after which all were tested. As per reports, most people have been hospitalised and are in stable condition now.

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He announced his COVID diagnosis on Twitter on Saturday night after the news doing rounds about him being admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Soon after him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive of the virus. However, the actor is responding well to the treatment, the Nanatavi Hospital where he is admitted said on Sunday morning.

The hospital has announced, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.". His family and staff members have also undergone COVID-19 tests. Wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have tested negative. People across the political spectrum, sports personalities and Bollywood celebs wished for the speedy recovery of the actor.

