Maharashtra Must Strive To Be Farming Capital Of Country, Says Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said the state should strive to become the farming capital of the country, and stressed that research done at agriculture universities must reach the ground so that tillers can take advantage of it. Speaking at a function here to hand out state-level agriculture awards for 2017, 2018 and 2019, the governor said Maharashtra, at present, was seeing either advanced farming or a very basic version.

Among those who took part in the function were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (through video link), Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse and district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, among others.

"From ancient times, India was known as an agriculture oriented nation. Farmers from India are known as food suppliers across the globe. Just like Mumbai is India's financial capital, we must create a new identity of Maharashtra as agriculture capital," the governor said. "We cannot really place a value on the hard work put in by farmers. But we will try to honour and motivate them with such awards," CM Thackeray said.

Pawar said the agriculture sector provided stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic when other areas were floundering, adding that five-fold additional provision will be made for the agriculture awards henceforth. Thorat called farmers the backbone of the nation, while Bhuse said substantial provisions had been made in the state budget for seeds and fertilisers as well as welfare schemes for farmers. As many as 198 farmers (2017, 2018 & 2019) were felicitated at the function, and several of them turned over the cash prizes to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)