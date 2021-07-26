Maharashtra: Navy Deploys Seven Teams Of Flood Rescue In Ratnagiri And Raigarh Districts

In the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts of Maharashtra, seven teams of flood rescue from the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy were deployed. This was done to continue providing assistance to people from the local population who have been affected by the floods. A press release was out saying that the teams have provided packaged 'ready to eat' meals to more than 200 families in the last two days.

The release gave out information saying that the teams of the Indian Navy are engaged in rescue operations. They would be returning to Mumbai on July 26 after the completion of rescue efforts. They will continue to remain in a high state of readiness to respond to any further requests for assistance.

Maharashtra: NDRF takes a #COVID19 patient to a hospital in flood-affected Kolhapur



We got a call from SDM that a COVID19 patient needs to be rescued from Ambewadi village as his oxygen level has gone down to 68. He has been provided ambulance: Rakesh Singh, Asst Commandant,NDRF pic.twitter.com/A474mq5RoV — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The press release said, "Emergency first aid and basic medicines were also provided to the people in need. The teams also assisted citizens in clearing up the debris left by the receding floodwaters in the area." The CMO Maharashtra Twitter account put out a statement saying, "So far, the floodwaters have not subsided and inclement weather persists. Hence, the relief work should be carried on with due precautions. Food, clothes, and medicines should be immediately provided to those affected." Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli, Kolhapur rehabilitated flood-affected people. They have housed over 400 people and provided them with food & other facilities as well.

Maharashtra | Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli, Kolhapur rehabilitates flood-affected people. "We have housed over 400 people including women & children. They are being provided with food & other facilities, " said Madrasa caretaker Haji Aslam Sayyid (25.07) pic.twitter.com/EKjp88RLHF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy mobilised resources to provide assistance to State and District administrations of affected areas in Karnataka and Goa as well, that are reeling under flooding of both urban and rural areas due to the incessant heavy rains. So far, due to the Maharashtra floods, 164 people have lost their lives and 100 are still missing, as per the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation. The Department also informed that the death toll in the 1,028 affected villages has reached 164. About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas all over India. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

