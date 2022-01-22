Maharashtra: Naxals Torch 11 Tractors, Machinery Engaged In Road Construction Work

A group Naxals allegedly set on fire 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday, during which they also torched one Poclain machine, a senior police official said.

"Around 40 to 50 Naxals were involved in the incident. They are Dalam and militia members," he said

The burnt vehicles and other machinery belonged to different contractors involved in the road construction work, he added. According to the official, police have registered an offence and launched a probe. PTI CLS NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)