Maharashtra: NDRF Rescues 10 Workers Stranded In Vaitarna River Due To Flash Floods

Amid the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 10 workers who were stranded in the Vaitarna river in the Bahadoli area were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday when the workers of the infrastructure firm were engaged in the construction of a bridge, a part of the Mumbai-Vadodra expressway had entered the Vaitarna river in a barge as a part of their work. However, due to the heavy downpour in the area and following the flash flood, the water level of the river increased and the workers got stuck on Wednesday evening.

NDRF rescues stranded workers in Vaitarna river

On receiving requisition from Palghar administration and police about the 10 workers trapped in the Vaitarna river near Bahadoli village in Manor, the NDRF team at Palghar moved for rescue operation on Wednesday. The NDRF kept constant vigil throughout the night and applied prudence in using all available resources to rescue trapped people. The rescue operation continued the entire night and with arduous efforts, NDRF successfully rescued all the 10 trapped workers from the site on Thursday morning.

It is pertinent to mention that it is the same NDRF team that was engaged in the search and rescue operation in the Vasai landslide incident which happened on Wednesday.

Red alert for Palghar and other parts of Maharashtra

As heavy rain continues to batter several parts of Maharashtra, IMD has issued a "red alert" for the Palghar district predicting, "extremely heavy rains" at isolated places in the district. Apart from Palghar, IMD has also issued a "red alert" for Nashik and Pune.

For Mumbai, its suburbs and neighbouring Thane, the weather forecasting agency has issued an "orange alert" predicting "heavy to very heavy rains" in the region. It is pertinent to mention that several places have reported the flood-like situation in the state along with landslides.