The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night, officials said.

Officials fear that if the rain continues overnight, the water level of the Panchganga and other rives will reach the warning mark (39 feet) by Thursday morning.

Two teams of NDRF have already been stationed in flood-prone Shirol tehsil and Kolhapur city.

Satara and Kolhapur districts are experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration in Kolhapur to take preemptive measures to tackle any flood situation in the district, which was battered by floods in 2019 and 2021.

Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir in Kolhapur reached 32 feet at 8 pm on Wednesday, seven feet below the waning mark and 11 feet below the danger threshold.

The red alert is valid from July 6 to 8 for the Satara district and from July 7 to 9 for the Kolhapur district.

