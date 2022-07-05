Quick links:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are set to visit Delhi on Friday to meet the BJP leadership. They will meet PM Narendra Modi. Apart from PM, Shinde and Fadnavis will meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh as well.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole paid a visit to party's National President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. In the meeting, Patole apprised Gandhi about the political situation in the state with the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which Congress was also a part, and the coming to power of the rebel Shiv Sena Bharatiya Janta Party. In light of the recent development, the state president held a discussion with his national counterpart about its role in the Opposition as well as the future course of action.
Eknath Shinde reaches Mantralaya, officially takes charge as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said it is a matter of pride that Droupadi Murmu, a tribal community member, has been nominated for the post of the country's President.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an opportunity to Murmu to become the country's President. It is a matter of pride and honour. I am also proud that a tribal community member has been nominated for the post," he said.
The presidential election will be held on July 18.
The decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.
A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.
There was water-logging in many areas following heavy downpour in Vasai and Virar towns here since Wednesday.
In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, the party's 66 corporators from Thane joined the Eknath Shinde camp on Wednesday.
"Anand Rao has given his resignation, I have learned that ED was going on against him, there was a raid at his residence... due to this pressure may be...Such pressure is on many leaders," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut amid speculations that Anand Rao Adsul may join the rebel camp led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
The IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg till July 9, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara will remain on red alert till July 8. Mumbai and Thane areas are on orange alert till July 10.
In another blow for ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul resigned from the organizational post of Shiv Sena leader. As per sources, he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led camp soon. The number of designated Shiv Sena leaders has been reduced to 10 with Adsul's resignation.
As heavy to very heavy rain is being reported in Konkan and Western Maharashtra, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent 17 of its 18 teams to these areas to tackle any emergency. The move comes after the government requested the NDRF to send its teams to these regions.
The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days.
The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night, officials said.
Officials fear that if the rain continues overnight, the water level of the Panchganga and other rives will reach the warning mark (39 feet) by Thursday morning.
Two teams of NDRF have already been stationed in flood-prone Shirol tehsil and Kolhapur city.
Satara and Kolhapur districts are experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration in Kolhapur to take preemptive measures to tackle any flood situation in the district, which was battered by floods in 2019 and 2021.
Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir in Kolhapur reached 32 feet at 8 pm on Wednesday, seven feet below the waning mark and 11 feet below the danger threshold.
The red alert is valid from July 6 to 8 for the Satara district and from July 7 to 9 for the Kolhapur district.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil on Wednesday said the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real claimant of the party's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, a claim contested by the Uddhav Thackeray-headed camp of the saffron outfit.
Patil, a minister in the previous Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, also said 12 MPs and 22 former MLAs of the party are supporting Shinde.
"We are the real claimant of the party's bow and arrow symbol," he said.
Lok Sabha MP from Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut, a member of the Thackeray-headed camp, challenged the rebels to declare that they have quit the Shiv Sena and dared the BJP to call mid-term elections in the state.
Three persons were injured in a landslide in Mumbai which continued to get pounded by heavy showers for the third straight day on Wednesday, resulting in water logging at many places and traffic disruptions, while the Maharashtra government asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.
No relief was expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Maharashtra, including the financial capital, for the next two days.
Amid the downpour, three persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in a landslide that hit a 'chawl' (old row tenements) in the Chunabhatti area, a civic official said.
A portion of a hill crashed on the two-storey Narayan Hadke chawl around 10.30 am, the official said, adding three rooms were also damaged in the landslide.
Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads which slowed down vehicular traffic and affected normal life. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took charge just a week ago, chaired a meeting of officials, where he asked them to remain alert and take necessary steps to ensure that there is no loss of life during the monsoon.
Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday slammed the latest hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder, saying the new slogan of the Narendra Modi government was "Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either."
The BJP-led government has landed another blow to the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 50, said state Congress chief Nana Patole.
How many people can afford to buy a gas cylinder at Rs 1,053, he asked.
"The new slogan of the Modi government is `Na Khaane Dunga aur Na Pakane Dunga (Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either),'" Patole said.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 695 new coronavirus infections, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
For the first time since June 13, no COVID-19-related death was reported in India's financial capital, he added.
A day before, the city had recorded 659 cases and one death.
On the sixth day in a row, daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 1,000-mark.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a toll waiver for devotees visiting Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris (devotees) and their registration with the local police.
Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10.
"For two to three days, heavy rainfall is being witnessed in the state. Red alerts are issued in many districts. Immediate action will be initiated in a situation whenever needed. I have directed authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent property loss or life loss," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena nominates Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha replacing Bhavana Gawali, informs MP Sanjay Raut.
"The work done by Shiv Sena last year is visible. The water accumulated in some areas but it drained quickly," says former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.
"In Maharashtra, we have recently seen very heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra govt had requested 17 teams. And all 17 teams have been made available and deployed in Mumbai, Thane, etc," said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day, resulting in a landslide near a chawl, water-logging at many places and traffic disruptions.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence.
I paid a courtesy visit to him as he has undergone a surgery. Also, we live close by, Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, told PTI.
The Sena MLA represents Mahim in central Mumbai, the area where Raj Thackeray lives.
Due to heavy rainfall, several tracks had been inundated causing a delay in arrival. However, crowds thronged railway stations as the movement continued. Central Railway CPRO has sought the help of Railway police in crowd management.
"Our teams work throughout the year for monsoon preparedness. We added additional pumps with higher capacities, and micro tunneling helped. We're taking the help of the Railway Police, and have plans for crowd management. Our social media kept informing us about late trains which helped the public and us by controlling the crowd," said Shivaji M Sutar, Central Railway CPRO on rain effect on railways.
