Maharashtra: NIA Takes Over Murder Case Of Chemist In Amravati Over Pro-Nupur Sharma Post

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case, in which a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death in Maharashtra's Amravati, on Saturday. The chemist, identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, is believed to have been killed for sharing a post on WhatsApp groups in support of politician Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made. The incident took place on June 21, a week before Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor by profession, was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur for similar reasons.

"The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA.



The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 2, 2022

Amravati killing

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket and his wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle. When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

Sanket then lodged a complaint with the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati. An FIR was registered and five persons-- Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22)--all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, were arrested. The search is on to trace the prime accused Irfan Khan (32), as per the police.