Maharashtra: Nurse Loses Arm And Leg After Ran Over By Goods Train In Thane District

The victim, identified as Vidya Vakharikar, was in a hurry to board a train to reach Sion in Mumbai where she works in the hospital

Press Trust Of India
 A 53-year-old nurse lost one of her arms and a leg after she was run over by a train at Asangaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Vidya Vakharikar, was in a hurry to board a train to reach Sion in Mumbai where she works in the hospital.

"In the rush to reach the platform at Asangaon railway station, the nurse decided to take a shortcut (by crossing the tracks). As she was passing under a stationary goods train, it started moving leaving Vakharikar wounded with serious injuries," the Government Railway Police official said. The nurse was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Sion in Mumbai. 

