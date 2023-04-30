Maharashtra: Office-bearer Of Hospital Services Firm Held On Charge Of Cheating PMRDA

An office-bearer of a hospital management services firm has been arrested from Pune city in Maharashtra in connection with alleged cheating of PMRDA which was given a contract to run a jumbo COVID centre, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered against the accused, Rajiv Salunke, an office-bearer of Life Line Hospital Management Service (LHMS), at Shivajinagar police station for allegedly cheating Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

He was arrested on Friday and presented before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Monday.

According to the police officials, Salunke is one of the office-bearers of LHMS.

He was arrested on the charge of cheating PMRDA which had got the contract to run a COVID centre in Pune, they said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted, "Pune Shivaji Nagar Jumbo COVID Center Scam. Police arrested Raju Salunkhe Partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services Mumbai. 3 COVID Patients had died due to this scam. I had exposed this scam of Sanjay Raut's Partner Sujeet Patker. Pune & Mumbai Police registered FIR".