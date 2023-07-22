Maharashtra On High Alert After Incessant Rain For 48 Hours

Maharashtra has witnessed incessant rain since the past 48 hours. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri and Satara districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected whereas a yellow alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg as heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in these three districts.

Due to heavy rainfall, several areas in Mumbai including Sion, Hindmata in Dadar, Andheri Subway are waterlogged leading to traffic and congestion in the financial capital. However, water was immediately extracted from the roads by the BMC-installed Pumps. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal took stock of the situation and visited all waterlogged areas.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “All agencies including state police, NDRF, SDRF are on high alert. We have also ordered the district SP's and Collectors to make necessary arrangements for the families who are living in isolated areas to avoid any untoward incident. We request people to avoid going near the sea and step out only if very important."

Tragic incidents due to rains have left 22 dead

Several tragic incidents have been reported from the state in the wake of heavy rainfall. The landslide incident in the Raigad-Khalapur area washed off the whole Irshalwadi village. NDRF teams are facing difficulties in carrying out search operations. So far, 22 people have been reported dead and 103 people have been rescued. The Maharashtra government has assured help to victims and their families.The State government has announced Rs 5 lakhs to the deceased families and treatment of all those who are injured will be taken care by the government.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil said, "I have ordered the department to come up with a mitigation plan so that any such incident can be avoided.”