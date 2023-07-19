Maharashtra: One Arrested For Murder In Bhiwandi

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Bhiwandi area of Thane district while two more were absconding, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Gaibi Nagar locality of the town around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, said an official of Shanti Nagar police station.

Faran Sheikh, the victim, was stabbed to death when he tried to intervene after seeing some men brutally beating up a boy, he said.

Sheikh died on the spot.

One of the accused was arrested and hunt was on for the other two accused, the official added.