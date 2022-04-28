Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Order Requiring Permission To Use Loudspeakers Revoked; SC Order To Prevail

Earlier this month, the former Nashik CP had said that permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan on loudspeakers in temples. 

Maharashtra

Image: PTI


Nashik Police Commissioner, Jayant Naiknavare informed on April 28 that there is no need for a new order over loudspeaker usage as the Supreme Court's order on the same will be implemented. He further said that the order issued by former Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey is useless and has been revoked. Earlier this month, the former Nashik CP had said that permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan on loudspeakers in temples. 

In addition to this, the order strictly prohibited playing bhajan 15 minutes before and after azaan and within 100 metres of any mosque. Citing the maintenance of law and order, Deepak Pandey had warned that all religious places are required to take the permission before May 3 and anyone violating the order after the said date will face legal action.

Now that the order regarding asking for permission has been revoked, the Supreme Court's order will prevail wherein the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am will be prohibited. 

Loudspeaker politics intensifies

The row over the use of loudspeakers by religious communities started after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa if the loudspeakers are not removed from mosques in Maharashtra. He had put forth the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

What began in Maharashtra has now spilled onto other states as the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government removed 10,923 loudspeakers, the most being from Lucknow (2,395). CM Yogi's move was lauded by Raj Thackeray as he said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails.''

Image: PTI

