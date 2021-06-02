Maharashtra: Over 9,000 Children Test COVID-19 Positive In Ahmednagar

In a concerning development. over 9,000 children in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar were tested COVID-19 positive in the month of May. As per reports, the state government has taken note of the alarming spike in cases and directed the district administration to prepare a strategy to deal with the situation.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale informed, "Till now in Ahmednagar district, around 2,52,979 have tested positive."

Bhosale added, "In April, below 18 years, a total of 7,607 have tested positive.. In the month of May, a total of 8,881 cases reported.. This translates to around 9.49% in April and in May 11.40%.. in the month of May, Minors below the age of 1yr- 85 cases reported.. age group between 1-10yr - 2694 tested positive.. from 11-18yrs age group - 6102 have tested positive.. total 8881 minors have tested positive to covid in Ahmednagar district.."

A doctor from a private hospital in Ahmednagar, Deepak Agarwal, said, "We roughly see 100-125 patients every day, but since the second wave from the month of March, the COVID cases were seen increasing among children also. In the last two months, we have had at least 10-15 such patients every day. These cases are maximum among those children who have adults at home who are infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are usually very mild."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced rationalization of the rates of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals which is expected to give relief to patients outside big cities. The earlier rates, prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, were based on the rates prevalent in Mumbai, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

COVID In Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 10, and 477 fresh deaths and also added 377 previously unreported fatalities, the state health department said. With the addition of 14,123 infections, the state's caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198, the department said. The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks. A day ago, Maharashtra reported 15,077 COVID-19 cases.