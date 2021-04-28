Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Oxygen Leaks At Parbhani Hospital; Staff's Quick Thinking Saves Lives Of 14

The hospital staff's quick interference saved the lives of 14 patients on oxygen support in the Parbhani district hospital in Maharashtra. on Wednesday.

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/ANI

PTI/ANI


On Wednesday, a hospital staff's quick interference saved the lives of 14 patients on oxygen support in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra. The pipeline supplying the life-saving gas developed a leak after a branch of a tree fell on it. Deputy Collector Sanjay Kundetkar informed that late Tuesday night, the Hospital staff noticed the leak and within the time they shifted the patients on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing.

"Around 11.30 pm, a branch of a tree fell on the pipeline which carries medical oxygen from the storage tank to the casualty and burns ward of the hospital, which caused leakage. The fault was detected and simultaneously 14 patients admitted in the casualty section were shifted on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing. The supply of oxygen was switched off for repairing the leak," Kundetkar told PTI.

No casualties

The deputy collector added the oxygen supply was interrupted for merely 2-3 minutes and the technicians repaired the pipeline within two hours. 

"No casualties were reported in this incident. The oxygen supply was restored around 4 am and the technicians repaired the pipeline within two hours." the deputy collector told PTI.

Nashik Oxygen-leak Tragedy

On April 21, at least 24 people lost their lives on account of oxygen leakage and subsequent shortage-of-supply in Nashik. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak. The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply. 

READ | Indian-American doctors set-up free consultancy to help COVID patients in Inida via Zoom

COVID cases in Maharashtra

As per Maharashtra Press Information Bureau, there are 6,74,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, with 44,10,085 active case, 36,69,548 recoveries, 66,179 deaths and 2,62,54,737 total tests till date. In last 24 hours, 66,358 new cases were reported, 67,752 recoveries and 895 deaths.

READ | How to download Aadhaar Update History? An easy tutorial on accessing past Aadhaar records

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

READ | SpaceX's plan to deploy 2,824 Starlink satellites at lower Earth orbit gets FCC approval
  • Total cases: 1,79,97,267
  • Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371
  • Death toll: 2,01,187
  • Active cases: 29,78,709
  • Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)

READ | India to soon have another effective antidote against COVID-19? CCMB Director explains

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND