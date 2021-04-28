Maharashtra: Oxygen Leaks At Parbhani Hospital; Staff's Quick Thinking Saves Lives Of 14

On Wednesday, a hospital staff's quick interference saved the lives of 14 patients on oxygen support in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra. The pipeline supplying the life-saving gas developed a leak after a branch of a tree fell on it. Deputy Collector Sanjay Kundetkar informed that late Tuesday night, the Hospital staff noticed the leak and within the time they shifted the patients on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing.

"Around 11.30 pm, a branch of a tree fell on the pipeline which carries medical oxygen from the storage tank to the casualty and burns ward of the hospital, which caused leakage. The fault was detected and simultaneously 14 patients admitted in the casualty section were shifted on jumbo oxygen cylinders for breathing. The supply of oxygen was switched off for repairing the leak," Kundetkar told PTI.

No casualties

The deputy collector added the oxygen supply was interrupted for merely 2-3 minutes and the technicians repaired the pipeline within two hours.

"No casualties were reported in this incident. The oxygen supply was restored around 4 am and the technicians repaired the pipeline within two hours." the deputy collector told PTI.

Nashik Oxygen-leak Tragedy

On April 21, at least 24 people lost their lives on account of oxygen leakage and subsequent shortage-of-supply in Nashik. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak. The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

COVID cases in Maharashtra

As per Maharashtra Press Information Bureau, there are 6,74,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, with 44,10,085 active case, 36,69,548 recoveries, 66,179 deaths and 2,62,54,737 total tests till date. In last 24 hours, 66,358 new cases were reported, 67,752 recoveries and 895 deaths.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,79,97,267

Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371

Death toll: 2,01,187

Active cases: 29,78,709

Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)