Maharashtra: PFI Leader Who Gave Provocative Speech On Loudspeaker Row Gets Bail

In a key development, PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani Abdul has been granted bail by the Thane court on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 in connection with his statement over MNS leader Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark. Shekhani, who surrendered before the court, was absconding for four days after he issued a threat over the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques.

On Friday, Shekhani had warned, "Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle."

He was later booked for an illegal gathering where he allegedly gave an inciting speech. The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The loudspeaker row erupted when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackery has demanded the removal of speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Maha DGP, Mumbai top cop will draft guidelines on using loudspeakers: state home minister

Maharashtra director general of police and Mumbai Police commissioner will prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers which will be issued in a couple of days, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

"The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

The MVA government has also decided that permission will be mandatory for the use of loudspeakers at all religious places from May 3.