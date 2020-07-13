Maharashtra Pips Iran Tally With 2.6 Lakh COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll At 10,482

Maharashtra on Monday clocked 6,497 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,60,924, informed the state health department. That puts the state's tally marginally ahead of that of Iran, which has 259,652 cases as per global coronavirus tracking portal worldometer.

The death toll rose due to COVID-19 to 10,482 after 193 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,182 in the same period to reach 1,44,507. As of July 13, there are 1,05,637 active cases in Maharashtra.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,158 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, taking the aggregate to 94,146. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 63,778, while that in Palghar stood at 10,078. Pune so far has 40,180 cases while Nagpur has recorded 2,034 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.38% while the case fatality rate is 4.02%. Currently, 6,87,353 people are under home quarantine and 41,660 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 13,42,792 laboratory samples, 2,60,924 have been tested positive (19.43%) for COVID-19 until July 13.

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was planning to set up sample testing laboratories in all districts.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 13

