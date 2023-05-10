Maharashtra: Police Arrest a Woman For Running prostitution Racket, Rescues A Minor Girl 

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Police have arrested 45-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket and rescued a minor girl pushed into the flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell.
The police arrested the woman who was present at the spot along with a girl, the police said without specifying the minor's age.
The girl was sent to a rescue home, the official said.
The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.
