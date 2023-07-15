Maharashtra Police Files FIR Against Minor's Objectional Social Media Post

An FIR has been registered at Satana Police Station in Nashik Rural Maharashtra against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly commenting against Hindu God on social media. An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 153 (A) and 295 (A)

The FIR copy accessed by Republic mentioned that on July 12, Khushal Bagde, the nephew of local Police Patil Kacherlal Bagde (59) (Police Patil is a volunteer in every village who is appointed by the local police station as an informer to police) informed him that people assembled at Ganeshnagar in Thegonda village and requested Kacherlal Bagde to reach Ganeshnagar right away. When Kacherlal Bagde went near the house, he noticed that Thegonda village residents had congregated on the streets next to it.

"I asked a person named Pappu Shewale, a local of Thengoda village, who was in the crowd at the moment. He said that the younger son of that house has made derogatory comments about the photo of a Hindu God on Instagram. I was shown what he had written and I informed the police then. Police officials reached the spot and requested the crowd to go back home," Kacherlal Bagde said.

As the comments made on Instagram had hurt the religious sentiments of the people, the Police registered the case and took the minor into custody the same night, and sent him to a welfare home.

According to the Additional SP of Nashik Rural Rajnikant Chilumula, "A 17-year-old had made some objectionable comments on social media which hurt the sentiments. The screenshot of the comment went viral on social media following which there was a demand from the villagers to arrest the minor. We went to his home but the minor was missing. We took custody of the family members for their safety and moved them to a safe place, we registered the case under IPC 153 (a) and 295(a). We launched a search and within an hour or two, we took the minor into custody from Malegaon and sent him to a juvenile home. The minor and his family didn't have any criminal background, the minor used to work on a daily wage and is a school dropout. The father of the minor works as a labourer in a wood shop."