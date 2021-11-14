Maharashtra: Police Officials Carry Out Flag March In Violence-affected Area In Amravati

In a recent update to the Amravati violence case, security personnel on November 14 carried out a flag march in areas where violence was reported. Sources informed Republic that over 2000 police officials have been brought in from different districts, and over 3000 officials have been deployed altogether in the entire city of Amravati. The flag operation by the Police officials was led by the Amravati Commissioner of Police Arti Singh. In the video, all the police officials are seen in full riot control gear and also use drones to survey the area of Amravati to make sure that they carry out their recce to make sure that violence doesn't escalate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced a 4-day curfew in the city considering the situation. He has further ordered a complete shut down of the internet services to avoid circulating fake news or rumours. The violence first erupted when a mob managed to overpower police damaged shops and property in areas like Rajkamal Chowk and Gandhi Chowk.

An angry mob hurled stones at shops during the shutdown or bandh allegedly organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in protest against rallies organised by Muslim organisations on Friday to condemn the recent incidents of violence in Tripura.

Violence erupts in Amravati

On Friday, Muslim outfits took out a rally in protest of alleged violent incidents in Tripura at Maharastra's Amravati, Malegaon, Nanded, Yavatmal and Washim. In Amravati, over 8,000 people gathered outside the collector's office demanding that atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state be stopped. When they were leaving the office, stone-pelting took place at three locations between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station. Later on Saturday, in protest against rallies organised by Muslim organisations, the BJP organised a bandh. During the bandh, an angry mob took to the streets and hurled stones at shops. The police baton-charged to bring the situation under control.

Thereafter, police issued orders imposing curfew in Amravati under CrPc sections 144 (1), (2) and (3) to prevent any untoward incident. As per the order, a gathering of more than five people is banned. Except for emergencies, people are not allowed to venture outside. Also, internet services have been suspended for the next three days, starting at 10 pm on Saturday.

Maharashtra's Home Minister taking cognisance of the incident, said, "We will definitely investigate this. We will investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may or may not have taken place in Tripura, we will also assess the damages. I'll tell you more after reports come."

Sources have informed Republic that police have arrested 50 to 60 people in the Amravati violence case till now and the exact number of arrests will soon be announced by the Police.

