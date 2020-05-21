Maharashtra Police Pay Tribute To Personnel Who Lost Their Lives To COVID-19

The Maharashtra Police department on Thursday used social media platform to pay tributes to four of its personnel who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus. It paid tributes to Head Constable Ganesh Chaudhari, Assitant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bhivsen Haribhau Pingle, Head Constable Dilip Patil and PC Deepak Nathuram Sawant from Pune on Twitter.

ASI Bhivsen Haribhau Pingle from Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace.



DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Pingle family. — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 21, 2020

HC Ganesh Chaudhari from Parksite Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace.



DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Chaudhari family. — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 21, 2020

The department also conveyed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally swelled to 39,297 after 2,250 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, May 20. There are 27,581 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered has surged to more than 10,000 with 679 patients being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the day. 65 deaths-41 from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar, and Aurangabad were reported on Wednesday taking the state's death toll to 1,390. 48 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc

Fresh guidelines in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state. This order shall come into effect from May 22 and shall remain effective till May 31. Basically, the area under the Red zone includes all Municipal Corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, and Amravati. The remaining area of the state has been declared as non-Red zones. While only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones, major relaxations have been given in the non-Red zones.

Revised Guidelines during the extended period of Lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 in the State. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rHAqDJFKbh — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2020

